Reliance Industries share price rises on setting up of UAE subsidiary

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 1 percent in the early trade on October 4 after the company said it had "invested Rs 7,42,87,000 (equivalent to $1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of $1 each of Reliance International Limited (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates".

RINL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to, among others, trading in crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. It is yet to commence operations.

The investment in RINL does not fall within related party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in RINL, RIL said.

No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment, it added.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,565 on September 28, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,830 on January 29, 2021. It is trading 0.73 percent below its 52-week high and 39.14 percent above its 52-week low.

At 0917 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,546.35, up Rs 23.50, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.