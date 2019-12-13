App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries share price gains as CLSA maintains buy with target above Rs 2,000

The closure of $35 billion deals and the start of pet coke gasification are the triggers, CLSA has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries share price was up 1.5 percent in the morning trade on December 13 after broking house CLSA maintained a buy rating with a target at Rs 2,010 per share.

According to CLSA, despite being growth leader, the company trades near the bottom range of PE & PEG and it is most attractively priced largecap growth stock in India.

It is an attractive GARP bet among the largecaps and ranks second only to IndusInd Bank on the basis of FY19-22e PBT growth, it added.

Close

On FY21 PE and three-year growth shows that despite being the growth leader, company's PE is higher than only four other names and at a 49 percent discount to the average, it added.

related news

The company ranked seventh in the CLSA's big caps (ex China-A shares) with market cap above USD 30 billion, which slated to grow PBT in double digit YoY in the coming three years.

Out of these 12 companies excluding financials, only 3 trades at a cheaper PE than RIL.

The company’s 45 percent of FY22 EBITDA is expected to come from telecom and retail. Its growth leader position across Asia and Indian large cap, aided by 80 percent of incremental EBITDA from telecom and retail could drive further re-rating.

The closure of $35 billion deals and start of pet coke gasification are the triggers, CLSA said.

At 0936 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,589.35, up Rs 21.85, or 1.39 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.