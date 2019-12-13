Reliance Industries share price gains as CLSA maintains buy with target above Rs 2,000

Reliance Industries share price was up 1.5 percent in the morning trade on December 13 after broking house CLSA maintained a buy rating with a target at Rs 2,010 per share.

According to CLSA, despite being growth leader, the company trades near the bottom range of PE & PEG and it is most attractively priced largecap growth stock in India.

It is an attractive GARP bet among the largecaps and ranks second only to IndusInd Bank on the basis of FY19-22e PBT growth, it added.

On FY21 PE and three-year growth shows that despite being the growth leader, company's PE is higher than only four other names and at a 49 percent discount to the average, it added.

The company ranked seventh in the CLSA's big caps (ex China-A shares) with market cap above USD 30 billion, which slated to grow PBT in double digit YoY in the coming three years.

Out of these 12 companies excluding financials, only 3 trades at a cheaper PE than RIL.

The company’s 45 percent of FY22 EBITDA is expected to come from telecom and retail. Its growth leader position across Asia and Indian large cap, aided by 80 percent of incremental EBITDA from telecom and retail could drive further re-rating.

The closure of $35 billion deals and start of pet coke gasification are the triggers, CLSA said.

At 0936 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,589.35, up Rs 21.85, or 1.39 percent.