you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries share price gains 1% as HSBC raises target price

HSBC says telecom and retail set to drive near-term upside potential.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries share price gained more than 1 percent intraday on November 22 after HSBC retained buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,565 per share.

According to HSBC, the operating trends for both telecom and organised retail remained strong.

Telecom and retail were set to drive near-term upside potential and Jio’s plan to raise tariffs offered scope for rapid improvement in profitability, it said.

At 0928 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,558.70, up Rs 21.45, or 1.40 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,571.85 and 52-week low of Rs 1,017.00 on November 20, 2019 and October 25, 2018, respectively.

It is trading 0.86 percent below its 52-week high and 53.23 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

