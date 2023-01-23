 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Industries reports Q3 results: What should investors do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Q3: Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries will be in focus on January 23 after the company reported its December quarter earnings last Friday.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 17,806 crore, down 13.30 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20,539 crore in the same quarter last year.

Company officials said higher finance costs were due to interest rate hikes by central banks and higher loan balances.

