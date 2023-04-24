 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Industries Q4 earnings beat estimates: Here's what brokerages say

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Q4 result: Gross revenue from operations of India's most valued company came in at Rs 2.39 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year rise of 2.8 percent.

EBITDA increased by 21.8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 41,389 crore.

Reliance Industries will drive investors' attention on April 24 after the company's beat-the-street March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings declared last week.

Reliance Industries reported a net profit, attributable to the owners of the company, at Rs 19,299 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 19 percent from the year-ago period. The profit beat estimates driven by a strong performance across businesses.

The bottomline of the company was expected to grow in single digit year-on-year (YoY) as analysts estimated an average net profit of Rs 16,573 crore.