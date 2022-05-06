HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reliance Industries: Operating leverage in digital services lifts Q4FY22 performance

Bharat Gianani & Nitin Sharma & Sachin Pal & Anubhav Sahu   •

RIL’s retail business posted its best ever quarterly revenues, Jio’s Ebitda margin was at an all-time high and its oil to chemicals segment also performed well

Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,621; Mcap: Rs 17,72,959 crore) Q4 performance was aided  by a sequential improvement in its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment along with its new age businesses of retail and digital services. The highlight of the quarter was its retail business that posted its best ever quarterly revenues, even surpassing the seasonally strong festival-led Q3FY22 quarter performance. This is despite the March 2022 quarter being affected by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. Jio too posted a very...

