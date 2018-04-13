App
Apr 13, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries shares gain on acquisition of AI-based education platform Embibe

Reliance aims to connect over 1.9 million schools and 58,000 universities across India with technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Industries gained as much as 0.7 percent post acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI)-based education platform Embibe.

"Reliance executed definitive agreements to acquire majority shareholding constituting 72.69 percent (on a fully diluted basis) from existing investors of Indiavidual Learning Pvt (Embibe), a leading AI-based education platform leveraging data analytics to deliver personalised learning outcomes to each student," the company said in an exchange filing to exchange.

The company said it has agreed to invest the rupee equivalent of $180 million into Embibe, including consideration to be paid for acquiring majority stake from existing investors over the next three years.

Embibe will use the capital proceeds over the next three years towards deepening its R&D on AI in education; business growth and geographic expansion; catering to students across K-12; higher education; professional skilling; vernacular languages and all curriculum categories across India and globally.

Aditi Avasthi, the founder and CEO of Embibe, will continue in her leadership role and will drive business growth, RIL said.

Speaking on this strategic transaction, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, "The investment in Embibe underlines Reliance's commitment to grow the education sector in India and the world, and making education accessible to the widest possible group of students by deploying technology."

Reliance aims to connect over 1.9 million schools and 58,000 universities across India with this technology, he added.

At 09:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 932.10, up Rs 4.55, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

