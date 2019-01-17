Reliance Industries gains 1% ahead of Q3 numbers

Share price of Reliance Industries gained 1.2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to announce its December quarter (Q3FY19) results later today.

The company is expected to report strong set of earnings for the quarter-ended December 2018 driven by retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses. But slightly weak performance in refining segment may impact profitability.

The key data points to look at in results would be the growth in retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses.

"Petrochemical segment is expected to do better due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Positive developments in the telecom and retail segments should drive growth further for the company," Motilal Oswal said.

Antique Stock Broking said consolidated profit could be marginally higher QoQ (and up 3 percent YoY) on robust profitability in retail segment, coupled with healthy earnings in Jio, lower interest cost and higher other income. This could offset weakness in refining and petrochemical margins.

Retail/digital business profits are likely to grow by 6 percent/ 10 percent sequentially, IDBI Capital said.

Most analysts expect gross refining margins (GRMs) at around $8-9 a barrel for the quarter-ended December 2018 against $9.5 a barrel in the previous quarter and $11.6 a barrel in Q3FY18.

At 10:58 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,146.50, up Rs 12.45, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Network 18, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.