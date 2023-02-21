 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL: Antique, Systematic Institutional Equities place stock on 'Buy' list

Feb 21, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Antique Stock Broking has set a target price of Rs 2,900 while Systematic Institutional Equities' target is Rs 2,825.

Over the past year, RIL's stock price has hovered in the range of Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,800

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking and Systematic Institutional Equities have initiated coverage on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a buy rating and increased the target price from its current market price.

Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage with a buy rating and a target share price of Rs 2,900 on the RIL. Systematic Institutional Equities too, has rated the stock as a buy, but with a slightly lower target share price of Rs 2,825.

Antique says RIL is poised for strong earnings growth in multiple sectors over the next two years, and is well-positioned to capitalise on a major value-creating opportunity in the new energy business. The company's oil-to-chemicals or O2C sector is expected to benefit from a "platinum age of refining," while its telecom business is positioned to capitalise on the transition to 5G with a significant tailwind from tariff increases.

Additionally, RIL's retail segment is expected to see robust growth because of aggressive investments made thus far, while the company's oil and gas segment is expected to benefit from increased gas production, driving earnings growth.