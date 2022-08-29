HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reliance Industries AGM: Capex push for high growth segments

On the valuation front, there are many moving parts which are still not priced in. 5G shift in telecom, traction in new energy value chain, retail & FMCG consumption growth in the hinterland and consolidation of leadership in legacy products are some of the factors to watch

RIL led by Mukesh Ambani continues to make notable strides towards the ambitious plan of enabling 100 GW of clean and green energy by 2030
At its Annual General Meeting held on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) announced several investment plans across business segments. While this accelerates the capex cycle, the push is selectively in high growth areas, ranging from new age commerce, 5G services, green energy and O2C (Oil to Chemical) products for the downstream industries. Strong scale-up planned for the O2C segment RIL announced Rs 75,000 crore worth of investments over the next five years to expand existing and build new capacities across the value chain....

