Reliance Industries AGM: Capex push for high growth segments

RIL led by Mukesh Ambani continues to make notable strides towards the ambitious plan of enabling 100 GW of clean and green energy by 2030

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

At its Annual General Meeting held on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) announced several investment plans across business segments. While this accelerates the capex cycle, the push is selectively in high growth areas, ranging from new age commerce, 5G services, green energy and O2C (Oil to Chemical) products for the downstream industries. Strong scale-up planned for the O2C segment RIL announced Rs 75,000 crore worth of investments over the next five years to expand existing and build new capacities across the value chain....