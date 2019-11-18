Reliance Communications share price falls 3% on Anil Ambani exit

Reliance Communications share price touched its 52-week low of Rs 0.57, falling more than 3 percent in the early trade on November 18 after the company's chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani tendered his resignation as director of the company.

Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar have also tendered their resignation from the office of directors, as per a company release.

Earlier, Manikantan V had tendered his resignation as director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company on October 4, 2019.

The company, which is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), has put up the resignation of Manikantan V and the appointment of D Vishwanath as executive director and CFO respectively, to the committee of creditors (COC) for their approval.

Upon approval by the COC, further disclosures will be made to stock exchanges, the company said in the release.

On November 15, the company reported its Q2FY20 consolidated net loss at Rs 30,158 crore against loss of Rs 366 crore in Q1FY20.