Reliance Comm share price locked in upper circuit on CFO appointment

Reliance Communications shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on November 21 after the company appointed Viswanath Devaraja Rao as the executive director and chief financial officer (CFO).

Rao replaces Manikantan V who resigned recently. The appointment is effective November 19.

There were pending buy orders of 3,623,694 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1216 hours, Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 0.63, up Rs 0.03 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.60 and 52-week low of Rs 0.55 on December 4, 2018 and November 19, 2019, respectively.