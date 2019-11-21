Reliance Comm share price locked in upper circuit on CFO appointment

There were pending buy orders of 3,623,694 shares, with no sellers available.
Reliance Communications shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on November 21 after the company appointed Viswanath Devaraja Rao as the executive director and chief financial officer (CFO).
Rao replaces Manikantan V who resigned recently. The appointment is effective November 19.
There were pending buy orders of 3,623,694 shares, with no sellers available.
At 1216 hours, Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 0.63, up Rs 0.03 on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.60 and 52-week low of Rs 0.55 on December 4, 2018 and November 19, 2019, respectively.It is trading 96.61 percent below its 52-week high and 14.55 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.