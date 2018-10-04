Reliance Comm jumps 6% as TDSAT allows sale of spectrum

Shares of Anil Ambani led Reliance Communications rose 6 percent intraday Thursday after Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) granted relief to the company.

TDSAT has stayed the demand of Bank Guarantee of Rs 2,900 crore by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The company had challenged the unjustly sought security for the alleged demands by DoT for Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC). After multiple hearings Hon’ble TDSAT, vide its interim has stayed the said demand and directed DoT to expeditiously grant its approval for trading of the spectrum.

38 secured lenders of RCOM Group have already approved the sale of the above spectrum, and the proceeds thereof will be used for making payments to Ericsson India and to RITL Minority Investors, as per settlement terms.

At 11:10 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 12.05, up Rs 0.25, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil