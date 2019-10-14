App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Reliance Capital slips 8% on sale of 100% stake in Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities business includes retail and institutional broking, third-party distribution, proprietary trading and structured products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Reliance Capital touched a 52-week low of Rs 16.05, falling more than 8 percent intraday, on October 14 after the company agreed to sell its stake in Reliance Securities.

The management team of Reliance Securities group has entered into a binding agreement to buy out the broking and distribution business from Reliance Capital, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the company said in BSE release.

Reliance Securities is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

Close

Reliance Securities business includes retail and institutional broking, third-party distribution, proprietary trading and structured products.

related news

“This management buyout transaction is part of our ongoing asset monetisation plan and also reflects our stated intent to focus primarily on life insurance and general insurance business as a way forward,” a Reliance Capital spokesperson said.

At 1152 hours, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 16.15, down Rs 1.35, or 7.71 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:08 pm

