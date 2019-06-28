Reliance Capital slips 4% on reports of deferring Q4 earnings

Shares of Reliance Capital fell more than 4 percent intraday on June 28 on the back of reports that the company will likely defer Q4 earnings.

The company likely to defer Q4 earnings announcement, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on June 28.

At 1030 hrs, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 69.45, down Rs 1.25, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.