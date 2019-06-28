App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital slips 4% on reports of deferring Q4 earnings

The company was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Capital fell more than 4 percent intraday on June 28 on the back of reports that the company will likely defer Q4 earnings.

The company likely to defer Q4 earnings announcement, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on June 28.

At 1030 hrs, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 69.45, down Rs 1.25, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

