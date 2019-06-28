Reliance Capital slips 4% on reports of deferring Q4 earnings

The company was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings today.
Shares of Reliance Capital fell more than 4 percent intraday on June 28 on the back of reports that the company will likely defer Q4 earnings.
The company likely to defer Q4 earnings announcement, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
The company was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on June 28.
At 1030 hrs, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 69.45, down Rs 1.25, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:51 am