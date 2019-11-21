Reliance Capital share price locked at lower circuit after assets sale restriction

Shares of Reliance Capital are locked at the five percent lower circuit on November 21 after Delhi High Court restricted sale of the company's assets.

The court passed an order placing restrictions on any sale, disposal or creation of any encumbrance on any assets of the company, which include the company's 4.28 percent shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management till December 16, the company said in a release.

"The company shall take all appropriate steps in the matter as legally advised including to file an appeal against the said order in the in to protect the interests of its lenders and other stakeholders," it added.

There were pending sell orders of 112,619 shares, with no buyers available.