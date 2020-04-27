App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital share price jumps 5% after HDFC picks up stake

Mortgage lender HDFC on April 25 said it acquired 6.43 percent stake in the debt-trapped company by invoking pledged shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Reliance Capital spiked 5 percent, hitting upper circuit of Rs 7.42 per share, after mortgage lender HDFC on April 25 said it acquired 6.43 percent stake in the debt-trapped company by invoking pledged shares.

These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of the pledge by the security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the company acquired 25.27 crore shares of Rs 10 each, it said, adding the total value of the shares was Rs 252 crore.

Close

The requisite disclosure was made on March 27 and since the shares had now been credited to the account of the corporation, the disclosure was being made again.

related news

Capture

The stock, which has zoomed over 90 percent in the last one month, and was quoting at Rs 7.42, up Rs 0.35, or 4.95 percent. There were pending buy orders of 1,807,688 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 10:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Capital

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.