Reliance Capital falls 3% after defaults on NCD payments; share slips 95% in 1 year

Shares of Reliance Capital touched its 52-week low of Rs 12.40, falling 3.5 percent intraday on October 18 after the company defaulted on the payment of interest on NCDs.

The interest/principal obligations due of non-convertible debentures (ISIN-INE013A07G11) and (ISIN- INE013A077G2) on October 16 and 17 respectively are delayed, the company said in its release.

In September, CARE Ratings had downgraded the company's entire outstanding debt to default CARE D rating even though there were no overdues on principal or interest payment to any lender.

At 09:58 hrs, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 13.35, up Rs 0.50, or 3.89 percent, on the BSE.

