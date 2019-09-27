App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital declines 4% as Brickwork downgrades rating

Brickwork downgraded the rating to BWR D for the company's secured NCDs programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Capital plunged 4 percent intraday on September 27 after Brickwork downgraded the rating of the company's NCDs and debentures.

Brickwork has downgraded the rating to BWR D for the company's secured NCDs programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company due to alleged delay in payment of interest by a day.

The company clarified that the interest payment for NCDs, which was due on September 9, was duly activated on the due date, but the same could not go through owing to technical glitch in bank servers on that date, and the payment went through on the very next bank working day, ie September 11, 2019.

However, Brickwork disregarded the confirmation provided by a third independent party that established the alleged delay was on account of a technical glitch in the bank servers while funds had duly been arranged on the due date.

RC

At 1154 hours, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 28.15, down Rs 1.20, or 4.09 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

