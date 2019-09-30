Reliance Capital completes sale stake in Reliance Nippon; shares fall 5%

Shares of Reliance Capital touched 52-week low of Rs 26.70, declining 5 percent intraday, on September 30 after the company concluded the sale of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

The company sold the stake to Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan and received proceeds of approximately Rs 5,500 crore ($ 785 million).

The company made interest and principal repayments of Rs 72.65 crore on September 27 and September 30 on a range of instruments, including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter corporate deposits, a spokesperson said.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) chairman Anil Ambani, in its AGM held on September 30, said that as part of transformation process, company will no longer be in lending businesses.

The company has suffered collateral damage due to a combination of factors in the last six months including crisis in financial services sector, irrational action by auditors and rating agencies, Ambani said at the AGM.

The group has repaid over Rs 35,000 crore in 14 months till May 2019 and will be paying another Rs 15,000 crore till March 2020.

Nippon Life deal created infinite rate of return on company's investment and said amount has been exclusively used for debt reduction to make co stronger, he further said.

At 1001 hours, Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 26.80, down Rs 1.20, or 4.29 percent.