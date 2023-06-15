English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Relaxo Footwears: Q4 FY23 sees trend reversal; getting back foothold

    Relaxo regained market share in Q4FY23 as it narrowed the price differential with competition (realised lower raw material prices and cut prices). We expect resumption of robust volume growth as well as recovery of margins to pre-COVID levels from FY24

    Bharat Gianani
    June 15, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Relaxo Footwears: Q4 FY23 sees trend reversal; getting back foothold

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Double-digit volume growth resumes in Q4FY23 Regaining market share in open footwear; strong Sparx sales Margins to recover to pre-COVID levels Expect healthy return ratios on volume pickup and margin improvement Relaxo Footwears (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 930; Market Cap: Rs 23,151 crore) witnessed the trend of volume decline in the past four quarters reversing in Q4FY23. This time, the company reported a strong double-digit growth in volumes. A steep increase in GST (goods and services tax) on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 from January 2022,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC’s in a tricky situation

      Jun 14, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: PLI 2.0 needs effective implementation push, getting the portfolio right is ess...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot? 

      Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next week

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers