Relaxo Footwears: Q4 FY23 sees trend reversal; getting back foothold

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Double-digit volume growth resumes in Q4FY23 Regaining market share in open footwear; strong Sparx sales Margins to recover to pre-COVID levels Expect healthy return ratios on volume pickup and margin improvement Relaxo Footwears (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 930; Market Cap: Rs 23,151 crore) witnessed the trend of volume decline in the past four quarters reversing in Q4FY23. This time, the company reported a strong double-digit growth in volumes. A steep increase in GST (goods and services tax) on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 from January 2022,...