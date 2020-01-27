Relaxo Footwears may test Rs 744: AnandRathi

AnandRathi

Relaxo Footwears has a market share of ~5-6% in the footwear market implying huge scope for growth. It manufactures “value for money” products catering to the entire family and offers quality products in the low price range segment.

The company has effectively increased its reach in rural India and has gained traction in –urban India especially in the “home wear and leisure” segment.

Relaxo’s overall strategy is an optimal-sized product portfolio of high quality products. It produces footwear of a higher quality than that manufactured by unorganized players and therefore it’s seen an aspirational buy’ for consumers moving up the value chain to the branded space.

To achieve this it continuously adapts its portfolio to consumer usage patterns, key purchase drivers and fills portfolio gaps to address this. To sustain any growth story, new products are key. It has an in-house design team for new product development across all its brands–Relaxo, Flite, Sparx and Bahamas and soon.

In Q2-FY20, the company’s revenue grew by 14.5% y-o-y to Rs 6218mn (volume growth~8%) driven by premiumisation and price hikes, while reported PAT grew by 78.8% y-o-y to Rs 705 mn helped by strong operating performance and a lower corporate tax rate.

Going forward, the company plans to add at Bhiwadi capacity for 100,000 pairs a day over the next three years with capex of Rs 900 mn.

The share of the organised segment is approximately 45% and it’s well positioned to benefit from introducing GST and an increase in aspirational spend as the price differential between the unorganised and the organised space closes in.

With deep penetration and excellent brand recall, Relaxo has established itself in both, rural and urban India. We believe Relaxo will be the best performer in the listed footwear space.