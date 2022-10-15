Reduce Wipro; target of Rs 373: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking's report on Wipro

Wipro reported Q2FY23 gross revenue at $2.80B (CIER estimate: $2.82B), up 12.9% YoY in CC; gross revenue was Rs.225.4B in INR (CIER estimate: Rs. 223.3B), up 11.5% YoY in INR. The order book TCV grew 23.8% YoY. Net Income for the quarter stood at Rs. 26.6 Bn. ($326.8 million), up 3.5% sequentially and down 8.1% YoY. By segments- the flagship IT Services Segment Revenue stood at $2,798 Mn, showing an increase of just 8.4% YoY; IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was $15.3 Mn; India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was $19.4 Mn. Operating margin came at 15.1%, which was at a significant discount to that of peer companies.

Outlook

While the stock has been beaten down ~40% in the past one year, we feel that the poor prospects of the company (worsened by 28% of business coming from Europe, including a large chunk of business from Capco acquisition) leave some more downside to the stock. Based on DCF valuation methodology, we change our rating to Reduce and assign a target price of 373 (earlier 400), implying a 17.2x PE (earlier 18x) to forecasted NTM EPS of Rs. 20.9 (earlier 21.1) .

