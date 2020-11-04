Reduce V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 161: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard posted flat revenue as CD recovery failed to live up to expectations, particularly after a strong show by its peers. Southern markets continued to see challenges and posted 3% YoY decline. Non-south markets (historical growth driver) were below par and clocked 4% YoY growth. Stabilizer sustained industry led headwinds (weak RAC industry) while water heaters declined due to supply disruption. Margins remained below expectations due to commodity headwinds and adverse product mix. Hence, EBITDA (ex-ESOP write-back) grew by 6% YoY. We expect strong EBITDA growth in 2HFY21 led by favourable base and better show of high margin business. We cut our EPS estimate by 2% for FY21 while maintaining it for FY22/FY23.

Outlook

We value VGuard at 30x P/E to derive a target price of Rs 161. Maintain REDUCE.

