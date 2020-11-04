172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-v-guard-industries-target-of-rs-161-hdfc-securities-6066031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 161: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard posted flat revenue as CD recovery failed to live up to expectations, particularly after a strong show by its peers. Southern markets continued to see challenges and posted 3% YoY decline. Non-south markets (historical growth driver) were below par and clocked 4% YoY growth. Stabilizer sustained industry led headwinds (weak RAC industry) while water heaters declined due to supply disruption. Margins remained below expectations due to commodity headwinds and adverse product mix. Hence, EBITDA (ex-ESOP write-back) grew by 6% YoY. We expect strong EBITDA growth in 2HFY21 led by favourable base and better show of high margin business. We cut our EPS estimate by 2% for FY21 while maintaining it for FY22/FY23.


Outlook


We value VGuard at 30x P/E to derive a target price of Rs 161. Maintain REDUCE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #V-Guard Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.