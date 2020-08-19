Reduce United Breweries; target of Rs 1004: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on United Breweries

United Breweries (UBL’s) Q1FY21 was lackluster with 77% volume decline as peak season was severely impacted by pandemic. Volume decline in Jun’20 too was 57%. Revenue/GP/EBITDA/APAT declined by 75/77/129/162% YoY. Gross margin declined by 370/424 bps YoY/QoQ. A steep 62% decline in other expenses YoY was the silver lining. After healthy operating performance over FY17-19, for second consecutive year UBLs performance is expected to be subdued due to loss of key season and steep excise increases by state government. Q1/H1 accounts for ~40/65% of its PAT. That said, we like UBL owing to (a) strong volume growth potential of beer in India and (b) its superior execution. India is one of the few markets where beer and spirits consumptions are broadly equal vs. ~65:35 mix globally. We trim our earnings estimate by 78/17% for FY21/22E to factor in weak Q1 and pro-longed recovery. We expect UBL to go through a time correction led by weak short-term prognosis. Historically, UBL has traded at ~60x 1-yr forward earnings in trailing four years.

Outlook

Maintain Reduce with revised TP of Rs 1,004 @ 45x June-22E EPS net of Rs 20 for CCI liability (Rs. 1,035 @ 40x FY2E earlier). Our increase in target multiple is on account of broader market re-rating, costs benefits from suspension of discretionary spends, structural benefits from stepped up costs management and reduced capex. Downside remains limited. Risk-reward remains favorable.

