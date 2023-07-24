English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7311: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended reduce rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7311 in its research report dated July 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on UltraTech Cement

    The 20% volume surge reported by UltraTech Cement in Q1FY24 failed to drive EBITDA growth (down 1.5% YoY). EBITDA/te dipped 3% QoQ (~7% below consensus and in line with our estimate) due to: a) realisation decline of 0.4% QoQ, b) variable cost/te being flat QoQ despite low fuel prices, and c) fixed cost/te rising 10% QoQ. The volume surge is driving ~5% upward revision to our FY24E EBITDA, but we see little merit in arguing for an upward revision to FY25E EBITDA given that volume growth can be at risk

    Outlook

    Given the underlying competitive intensity and historical precedence of fuel cost drop failing to drive up EBITDA/te, we see little scope for increasing our valuation multiple of 15x FY25E EV/EBITDA. Maintain REDUCE with a target price of INR 7,311 (earlier: INR 7,295).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UltraTech Cement - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #UltraTech Cement
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!