Reduce Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 110: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) is the domestic market leader in steam turbines up to 30 MW. The Company designs and manufactures steam turbines up to 100 MW, and delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. Q4FY21 revenue grew by 16% YoY supported by 68% YoY increase in domestic business while export business declined by 17% YoY. Despite a decline in gross margin by 37bps YoY, EBITDA margin improved by 222bps YoY to 13.8% in Q4 led by higher share of after-market revenue and lower employee cost.

Outlook

Therefore, we revise our rating to Reduce from Accumulate and value the stock at a P/E of 25x on FY22E EPS with a TP of Rs110.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

