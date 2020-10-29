172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-torrent-pharma-target-of-rs-2863-dolat-capital-market-6033671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 2863: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Torrent Pharma with a target price of Rs 2863 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Torrent Pharma


In 2QFY21, Torrent reported muted performance in its key export markets – US (20% YoY decline), Brazil (17% YoY decline, primarily due to currency depreciation) while India (7% YoY growth) aided in flattish revenues for the quarter, in-line with our estimates. However, EBITDA margin at 31.5% were marginally better than expectation led by controlled fixed costs. With field activities resuming normalcy (~75- 80% in both Indian and Brazilian market), we expect cost structure to normalize in next 2 quarters.


Outlook


At CMP, stock trades at 32x FY22 and 27x FY23 EPS of Rs84.4 and Rs99.6 respectively. Given the higher contribution from branded markets (~60% of revenue), higher exposure to chronic therapies in domestic business and healthy FCF (~Rs8bn in FY20-23E), we value Torrent at ~20% premium to other large cap pharma stocks. Our target price of Rs2,863 is 28x FY23 EPS of Rs99.6 Maintain Reduce.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce #Torrent Pharma

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.