172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-titan-target-of-rs-1050-hdfc-securities-6066041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Titan; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research

HDFC Securities' research report on Titan


Titan’s demand recovery has been reasonable (especially in Jewellery). That said, Titan’s relative market share among the big-box jewellers seems to have hit a pit stop. Channel checks suggest big-box jewellers have declined 0 to - 15% vs Titan’s (jewellery business) -15% (adj. bullion sale and ineffective hedges). While optically the reported Jewellery margins remain weak at 7% (HSIE: 6.3%), the underlying Jewellery EBIT margin at 10%+ remains healthy. Non-jewellery recovering progressively with improving profitability but isn’t a needle mover.


Outlook


We mostly maintain our FY22/23 EPS estimates and our DCFbased target price of Rs 1,050/sh (implying 50x Sep-22 P/E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #Titan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.