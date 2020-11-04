Reduce Titan; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Titan
Titan’s demand recovery has been reasonable (especially in Jewellery). That said, Titan’s relative market share among the big-box jewellers seems to have hit a pit stop. Channel checks suggest big-box jewellers have declined 0 to - 15% vs Titan’s (jewellery business) -15% (adj. bullion sale and ineffective hedges). While optically the reported Jewellery margins remain weak at 7% (HSIE: 6.3%), the underlying Jewellery EBIT margin at 10%+ remains healthy. Non-jewellery recovering progressively with improving profitability but isn’t a needle mover.
Outlook
We mostly maintain our FY22/23 EPS estimates and our DCFbased target price of Rs 1,050/sh (implying 50x Sep-22 P/E).
