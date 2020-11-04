Reduce Titan; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Titan

Titan’s demand recovery has been reasonable (especially in Jewellery). That said, Titan’s relative market share among the big-box jewellers seems to have hit a pit stop. Channel checks suggest big-box jewellers have declined 0 to - 15% vs Titan’s (jewellery business) -15% (adj. bullion sale and ineffective hedges). While optically the reported Jewellery margins remain weak at 7% (HSIE: 6.3%), the underlying Jewellery EBIT margin at 10%+ remains healthy. Non-jewellery recovering progressively with improving profitability but isn’t a needle mover.

Outlook

We mostly maintain our FY22/23 EPS estimates and our DCFbased target price of Rs 1,050/sh (implying 50x Sep-22 P/E).

