    Reduce Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended reduce rating on Tata Elxsi with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    October 17, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


    Tata Elxsi Limited’s (TEL) Q2FY2023 performance missed the mark – both on the revenue and margins front. Revenue increased by 4.7% qoq in CC term and EBITDA margin dropped by 312 bps to 29.7%. Margin was impacted by strong addition in headcount in Q2, opening of centres in three locations, back-to-office costs, and increased discretionary spends such as travel and training. Management cited softness in Media and Communications on account of macro-uncertainties, though it remains fairly confident on other verticals.



    Outlook


    At the current juncture with macro uncertainties and earnings growth trajectory tapering off, we downgrade our rating on the stock to Reduce from Buy. We also revise our PT to Rs. 7,500. We advise advisors to wait for a better entry point for long-term investment.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 07:40 pm
