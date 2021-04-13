English
Reduce Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3370: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended Reduce rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3370 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

April 13, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in CC terms (DE: 4.3%) led by broad-based growth across verticals. OPM improved by 23bps QoQ to 26.8% (DE:26.5%) led by sustained cost savings in SG&A. Announced Final Dividend of Rs. 15 per share. Signed highest ever TCV of US$9.2bn (BFSI $3.9bn, Retail $1.4bn) taking TTM TCV to $31.5bn implying 1.42x revenue coverage. TCV in Q4 witnessed higher closure of small deals (largest deal was $0.5bn). TCS is confident with its' "qualitative" commentary on cloud adoption led multi-year growth opportunity. Expects high double digit growth in FY22 (led by low base) and potential for double digit growth over next couple of years.



Outlook


While Q4 performance, continued positive stance on transformation, and strong TTM TCV of $31.5Bn provide us comfort for near term, we don't see any meaningful upgrades for our estimates (scaled up by 1-2% over FY22E/FY23E) and maintain Reduce rating on TCS with TP of Rs3,370 valued at 30xFY23E earnings (3x on PEG basis).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Apr 13, 2021 01:53 pm

