Reduce Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1775: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

January 27, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Supreme Industries


Results above estimates on revenue front as there was an overall revival seen in volumes across segments. Gross margins expanded by 177 bps YoY driven by better product mix as new products were introduced across segments and inventory gains due to increase in PVC prices. Share of value added products increased by 33% YoY. SI reported volume growth of 9% in piping segment in Q3FY21, as the non-agri segment supported in the revival of volumes with improvement in demand for new houses and revival of demand in metro cities. Overall volume growth registered for Q3FY21 was 10% which was due to stable/positive performance from all the segments. Industrial segment grew 32.4% followed by consumer segment which grew 10.9% and packaging segment which reported flattish growth. Management believes that the economy is reviving and SI’s market share in the PVC and CPVC segment has increased. Business performance in the coming months is positive with major contribution from Tier III and Tier IV cities and revival of demand in Metro cities.



Outlook


However, we expect that recovery was better and faster than expected at the start of the year and will sustain. However, maintaining margins at these levels will be the key monitorable to be watched for. As the stock has already factored in the positive performance and run up a lot, we maintain our Reduce rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,775 to trade at 31x FY23E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce #Supreme Industries
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:04 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

