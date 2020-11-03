172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-supreme-industries-target-of-rs-1516-dolat-capital-market-6052641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1516: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1516 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Supreme Industries


Results above estimates on revenue front as there was an overall revival seen in volumes across segments. Gross margins expanded by 425 bps YoY driven by higher realizations, better product mix and inventory gains due to increase in PVC prices. Share of value added products increased by 9% YoY. SI reported volume de-growth of 2% in piping segment in Q2FY21, as the non-agri segment supported in the revival of volumes with improvement in demand for new houses. Overall volume growth registered for Q2FY21 was 1.4% which due to stable/positive performance from all the segments. Industrial segment grew 13.4% followed by packaging segment which grew 10.6% and consumer segment which reported flattish growth.


Outlook


We maintain our Reduce rating on the with a target price of Rs 1,516 to trade at 37x FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce #Supreme Industries

