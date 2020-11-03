172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-sun-pharmaceutical-industries-target-of-rs-476-prabhudas-lilladher-6060131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 476: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Reduce rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Taro Pharma’s Sales/Gross Profit/EBITDA recovered sequentially with growth of 21%/26%/33% in Q2FY21. Gross margin was better during the quarter as Taro takes charge back for the year in 1Q of a fiscal. We expect Taro business will continue to face challenges because of 1) lower demand for derma products, 2) pricing pressure due to competition, 3) weak product pipeline with only 18 ANDAs pending. We believe although 2QFY21 earnings witnessed recovery, still Taro’s outlook remains weak and this would be a strong overhang on SUNP US business as Taro contributes 40-45% to its US revenue.


Outlook


We have REDUCE rating on SUNP with TP of Rs476 based on 21x (PE) of FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

