Reduce Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 476: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharma’s Sales/Gross Profit/EBITDA recovered sequentially with growth of 21%/26%/33% in Q2FY21. Gross margin was better during the quarter as Taro takes charge back for the year in 1Q of a fiscal. We expect Taro business will continue to face challenges because of 1) lower demand for derma products, 2) pricing pressure due to competition, 3) weak product pipeline with only 18 ANDAs pending. We believe although 2QFY21 earnings witnessed recovery, still Taro’s outlook remains weak and this would be a strong overhang on SUNP US business as Taro contributes 40-45% to its US revenue.

Outlook

We have REDUCE rating on SUNP with TP of Rs476 based on 21x (PE) of FY22E.

