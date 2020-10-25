Reduce Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Tech’s (STL) Q2FY21 performance was weak, albeit much better sequentially, on the operating front as expected, which is reflective of the weak demand in the product segment and residual Covid-19 led execution challenges in solutions /services business. Revenues came in at Rs 1160 crore, down 14.7% YoY with product forming ~65% (implying ~11% decline YoY) and services 35% of the topline, which would have declined ~20% YoY as per our calculations. EBITDA was at Rs 202 crore, down ~30% YoY, with margins at 17.5%, down 376 bps YoY, impacted by negative operating leverage on account of revenues decline. PAT came in lower at Rs 58.5 crore, down 63.4% YoY, on account of weaker than expected operating performance and higher depreciation.

Outlook

We highlight that net debt was up by Rs 188 crore in H1 to Rs 2158 crore, mainly due to dividend and buyback outflows of Rs 260 crore, which is not a prudent capital allocation decision, in our view amid leverage and demand challenges. We maintain REDUCE rating, valuing it at revised target price of Rs 150/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.