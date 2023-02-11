Reduce Shree Cement; target of Rs 22,600: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Shree Cement
In Q3FY23, Shree reported strong 23% volume growth (low base effect). However, unitary EBITDA came in 30% lower YoY to INR 881/MT, owing to subdued pricing while fuel prices remained elevated (despite a 10% fall QoQ). Thus, EBITDA/APAT fell 14/44% Unitary EBITDA recovered INR 180/MT QoQ in Q3 and is expected to recover further in Q4, driven by falling fuel prices and op-lev gains. SRCM would be expanding its capacity to 55/80mn MT by FY25/2030E (vs 46mn MT in FY22).
Outlook
We maintain our REDUCE rating on Shree Cement (SRCM), with an unchanged SOTP target price of INR 22,600/share.
