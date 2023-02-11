 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reduce Shree Cement; target of Rs 22,600: HDFC Securities

Feb 11, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 22,600 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

In Q3FY23, Shree reported strong 23% volume growth (low base effect). However, unitary EBITDA came in 30% lower YoY to INR 881/MT, owing to subdued pricing while fuel prices remained elevated (despite a 10% fall QoQ). Thus, EBITDA/APAT fell 14/44% Unitary EBITDA recovered INR 180/MT QoQ in Q3 and is expected to recover further in Q4, driven by falling fuel prices and op-lev gains. SRCM would be expanding its capacity to 55/80mn MT by FY25/2030E (vs 46mn MT in FY22).

Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on Shree Cement (SRCM), with an unchanged SOTP target price of INR 22,600/share.

