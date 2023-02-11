Reduce Shree Cement; target of Rs 22,600: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Shree Cement

In Q3FY23, Shree reported strong 23% volume growth (low base effect). However, unitary EBITDA came in 30% lower YoY to INR 881/MT, owing to subdued pricing while fuel prices remained elevated (despite a 10% fall QoQ). Thus, EBITDA/APAT fell 14/44% Unitary EBITDA recovered INR 180/MT QoQ in Q3 and is expected to recover further in Q4, driven by falling fuel prices and op-lev gains. SRCM would be expanding its capacity to 55/80mn MT by FY25/2030E (vs 46mn MT in FY22).



Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on Shree Cement (SRCM), with an unchanged SOTP target price of INR 22,600/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Shree Cement - 09 -02 - 2023 - hdfc

Broker Research