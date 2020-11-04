172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-rbl-bank-target-of-rs-179-hdfc-securities-6066051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 179: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 179 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank


A strong rebound in fee income and lower-than-expected operating costs resulted in a significant earnings beat. The bank saw improving deposit (particularly retail) traction, which is creditable. The imminent capital raise is an additional positive.


Outlook


We continue to expect a sharp rise in GNPAs in FY21E. Credit costs will remain elevated in the near term, denting return ratios. This drives our REDUCE rating. We have a target price of Rs 179.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:47 pm

