Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 179: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank

A strong rebound in fee income and lower-than-expected operating costs resulted in a significant earnings beat. The bank saw improving deposit (particularly retail) traction, which is creditable. The imminent capital raise is an additional positive.

Outlook

We continue to expect a sharp rise in GNPAs in FY21E. Credit costs will remain elevated in the near term, denting return ratios. This drives our REDUCE rating. We have a target price of Rs 179.

