Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 136: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank

Key takes from RBK’s FY20 AR are as follows: (1) The share of top 20 depositors increased 40bps to 18.8% despite the ~1% (and ~8.1% QoQ in 4QFY20) fall in overall deposits. AR commentary indicates that the bank continues to focus on bulk deposits. (2) The bank appeared to have made some progress on asset-side granularity and this appears to be the focus, which is desirable in context of FY20 asset quality trends. (3) Borrowings from institutions and agencies and the RBI contributed to a majority of incremental borrowings, and overall borrowings grew at ~4x total assets. (4) Segment-wise asset quality data was in line with expectations. These disclosures concur with our stance on the bank.

Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating with a TP of Rs 136, as we believe that RBK faces challenges on both sides of the b/s- potential stress from high unsecured loan exposure and a weak deposit franchise.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.