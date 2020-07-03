App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 136: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank


Key takes from RBK’s FY20 AR are as follows: (1) The share of top 20 depositors increased 40bps to 18.8% despite the ~1% (and ~8.1% QoQ in 4QFY20) fall in overall deposits. AR commentary indicates that the bank continues to focus on bulk deposits. (2) The bank appeared to have made some progress on asset-side granularity and this appears to be the focus, which is desirable in context of FY20 asset quality trends. (3) Borrowings from institutions and agencies and the RBI contributed to a majority of incremental borrowings, and overall borrowings grew at ~4x total assets. (4) Segment-wise asset quality data was in line with expectations. These disclosures concur with our stance on the bank.



Outlook


We maintain our REDUCE rating with a TP of Rs 136, as we believe that RBK faces challenges on both sides of the b/s- potential stress from high unsecured loan exposure and a weak deposit franchise.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #RBL Bank #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.