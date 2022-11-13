Reduce Ramco Cements; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ramco Cements

Ramco Cements is the dominant player in South India with cement capacity of 21 MT across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. In terms of sales, south contributes ~71% of sales while east contribute 24%, which is served via grinding units in West Bengal (2 MT) and Andhra Pradesh (2 MT). The company also has windmill capacity of 166 MW, captive thermal power plants of 175 MW and 18 MW of WHRS • Self-reliance on power, split grinding units near markets and focus on green power has helped the company to remain a cost efficient player in South India.

Outlook

However, given the change in stance on capex guidance amid high leverage position and volatile input cost environment, we further downgrade our rating from HOLD to REDUCE rating. We value Ramco at Rs 600 i.e.11x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

