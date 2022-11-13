English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Ramco Cements; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco Cements is the dominant player in South India with cement capacity of 21 MT across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. In terms of sales, south contributes ~71% of sales while east contribute 24%, which is served via grinding units in West Bengal (2 MT) and Andhra Pradesh (2 MT). The company also has windmill capacity of 166 MW, captive thermal power plants of 175 MW and 18 MW of WHRS • Self-reliance on power, split grinding units near markets and focus on green power has helped the company to remain a cost efficient player in South India.


    Outlook


    However, given the change in stance on capex guidance amid high leverage position and volatile input cost environment, we further downgrade our rating from HOLD to REDUCE rating. We value Ramco at Rs 600 i.e.11x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ramco Cements - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ICICI Direct #Ramco Cements #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:19 pm