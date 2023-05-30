English
    Reduce Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Radico Khaitan with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    May 30, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan

    Radico’s Q4FY23 print was weak, with EBITDAM at 9.5% (a 30-quarter low) and PAT falling by 20% despite sustained P&A outperformance. Net sales grew by 2% YoY (HSIE 5%), with IMFL volumes marginally declining by 0.7% to 7.24mn cases (four-year CAGR at 9%). P&A volume/revenue grew by 17/18% (HSIE 14/15%); on a four-year CAGR basis, volumes grew in the high teens. Regular volume/revenue fell by 23/26% (HSIE -22/-16%). GM contracted by 215/70bps YoY/QoQ to 40.6% (the lowest of the past many years), impacted by sustained commodity inflation and losses in non-IMFL. EBITDAM dipped by 30/270bps YoY/QoQ to 9.5% (HSIE 11.7%). Radico remains optimistic about exiting FY24 with mid-teen EBITDAM, led by (1) sustained momentum in P&A; (2) price hikes in IMFL; (3) softening RM; and (4) efficiency gains from in-house capacities. Whilst we remain positive about Radico’s success in product innovation and luxury portfolio scale-up, demand for the mid-price segment is expected to be muted. Costs related to capex and slower margin recovery will continue to impact earnings.

    Outlook

    We cut our estimates by 8/3% for FY24/25. We value Radico at 30x P/E on Mar-25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 900. Maintain REDUCE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:04 pm