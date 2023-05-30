Reduce Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico’s Q4FY23 print was weak, with EBITDAM at 9.5% (a 30-quarter low) and PAT falling by 20% despite sustained P&A outperformance. Net sales grew by 2% YoY (HSIE 5%), with IMFL volumes marginally declining by 0.7% to 7.24mn cases (four-year CAGR at 9%). P&A volume/revenue grew by 17/18% (HSIE 14/15%); on a four-year CAGR basis, volumes grew in the high teens. Regular volume/revenue fell by 23/26% (HSIE -22/-16%). GM contracted by 215/70bps YoY/QoQ to 40.6% (the lowest of the past many years), impacted by sustained commodity inflation and losses in non-IMFL. EBITDAM dipped by 30/270bps YoY/QoQ to 9.5% (HSIE 11.7%). Radico remains optimistic about exiting FY24 with mid-teen EBITDAM, led by (1) sustained momentum in P&A; (2) price hikes in IMFL; (3) softening RM; and (4) efficiency gains from in-house capacities. Whilst we remain positive about Radico’s success in product innovation and luxury portfolio scale-up, demand for the mid-price segment is expected to be muted. Costs related to capex and slower margin recovery will continue to impact earnings.

Outlook

We cut our estimates by 8/3% for FY24/25. We value Radico at 30x P/E on Mar-25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 900. Maintain REDUCE.

