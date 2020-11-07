Reduce Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1672: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite’s Q2FY21 results were ahead of our estimate as the improvement in business conditions was better than our anticipation. Consumer Bazaar segment has witnessed strong recovery with +9% growth (55% decline in Q1FY21). Though B2B reported 13% YoY decline, witnessed significant sequential improvement (59% decline in Q1FY21). Going ahead, we believe that the company’s strong brand portfolio and wide distribution reach should help accelerate revenue growth. Further, acquisition of HAMSPL would help Pidilite grow faster in the domestic market. We have revised our EPS estimates to Rs 20.2 (+13.7%) and Rs 27.2 (+15.0%) for FY21E and FY22E, respectively and introduced FY23E at Rs 30.4.

Outlook

We value the stock at 55x FY23E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 1,672. Considering rich valuations, we maintain Reduce. Buy on Dips.

