Reduce Orient Cement; target of Rs 137: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Orient Cement

Orient Cement’s (ORCMNT) Q1FY24 EBITDA declined ~3%/29% YoY / QoQ to ~INR 1bn primarily due to the maintenance shutdown taken at its Chittapur kiln (in Karnataka). Despite operational bottlenecks, ORCMNT reported robust volume growth of +15% YoY to 1.59mnte (down 7.5% QoQ), while cement realisation improved 1.8% QoQ (flat YoY) led by higher sales of premium products. Factoring in robust volume growth and QoQ NSR growth, we increase our FY24E/25E EBITDA estimates by 2-7%. Further, based on the capex plan, we estimate ORCMNT to incur ~INR 20bn (vs OCF of ~INR 9bn) capex over the next two years. Consequently, this may push leverage ratios (‘net debt / EBITDA’ may rise to ~2.5x in FY25E vs ~1x in FY23) in the interim.

Outlook

Given the overhang of rising debt and our cautious sector view, we downgrade the stock to REDUCE and value it at 6x FY25E EBITDA with a higher target price of INR 137/sh (INR 121/sh earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Orient Cement - 07 -08 - 2023 - isc