Reduce Oil India; target of Rs 99: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India

USD 63/bbl in FY20, given the weak global macros. With no subsidy sharing with OMCs, OIL remains a pure-play on the crude oil price. 1QFY21 EBITDA was in line with estimates; however, OIL reported an after-tax loss of INR 2.5bn (HSIE PAT of INR 327mn), driven by (1) 46% or, INR 1bn higher depreciation than-anticipated, and (2) an exceptional loss of INR 934mn.

Outlook

Our REDUCE recommendation on Oil India with a price target of INR 99 is premised on (1) a muted crude oil and gas realisation, and (2) lack of production growth for both oil and gas. Despite production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, we expect oil prices to remain at USD 36/41 per barrel in FY21/22E vs.

