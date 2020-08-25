172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-oil-india-target-of-rs-99-hdfc-securities-5754191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Oil India; target of Rs 99: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Oil India with a target price of Rs 99 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India


USD 63/bbl in FY20, given the weak global macros. With no subsidy sharing with OMCs, OIL remains a pure-play on the crude oil price. 1QFY21 EBITDA was in line with estimates; however, OIL reported an after-tax loss of INR 2.5bn (HSIE PAT of INR 327mn), driven by (1) 46% or, INR 1bn higher depreciation than-anticipated, and (2) an exceptional loss of INR 934mn.



Outlook


Our REDUCE recommendation on Oil India with a price target of INR 99 is premised on (1) a muted crude oil and gas realisation, and (2) lack of production growth for both oil and gas. Despite production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, we expect oil prices to remain at USD 36/41 per barrel in FY21/22E vs.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Oil India #Recommendations #Reduce

