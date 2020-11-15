Reduce Oil India; target of Rs 88: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India

Despite production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, we expect oil prices to remain at USD 34/37 per barrel in FY21/22E vs. USD 61/bbl in FY20, given the weak global macro. With no subsidy sharing with OMCs, OIL remains a pure-play on the crude oil price. 2QFY21 EBITDA/APAT was 38/125% above our estimates, owing to significantly lower-than-expected operating costs and a lower tax provision.

Outlook

Our REDUCE recommendation on Oil India with a price target of INR 88 is premised on (1) a muted crude oil and gas realisation and (2) lack of production growth for both oil and gas.

