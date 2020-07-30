App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Nestle India; target of Rs 14,089: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 14,089 in its research report dated July 28, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


We are cutting CY20-23 EPS estimates of Nestle by 3.2% to 4.2% on disappointing performance in 2Q20. Although Nestle posted positive sales growth of 2.6% despite setback in vending business, constraints in production and distribution limited gains in a very strong quarter for food essentials. We were also surprised at GM pressure given benign prices of Milk, wheat and Palmoil. Nestle is currently witnessing strong demand for Everyday Dairy Whitener, Tetrapack Milk, Maggi Noodles, Ketchup and Coffee and Resource Immunity boosters which will enable it post double digit sales growth from 3Q onwards. we believe expanding margins from current levels looks difficult as cut in adspend has bottomed out and Input costs of SMP, Palmoil, Wheat and Sugar are steady. In addition, our structural concerns on low growth in Infant nutrition and Beverages (~36% of sales) still remain. Despite strong parentage, brands and market leadership in key categories, valuations at 60.7xSep22 makes us retain REDUCE rating (Target Rs14089@50xSep22 EPS, Rs14609@50xSep22 EPS earlier).



Outlook


Although our switch trade to BRIT has played out (23% outperformance since May12,20), we still prefer Britannia given strong tailwinds from growth and lower raw material prices and reasonable valuations (41.9xSep22 standalone and 40xConsol EPS with 16.9% PAT CAGR over FY20-23).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce

