172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-nestle-india-target-of-rs-14080-hdfc-securities-6015361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Nestle India; target of Rs 14,080: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 14,080 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Nestle India


Nestle’s 3QCY20 was healthy as the company clocked 10% YoY growth (HSIE 8%). Packaged food category has done well, and Nestle’s performance in the past two quarters was steady (6.5% YoY growth). Maggi, Kitkat and Nescafe (in-home consumption) posted double-digit growth. Exports also bounced back with 9% YoY growth. GM expansion was slower at 54bps YoY (58.1%). Cost control initiatives led to EBITDA growth of 16.5% (HSIE 16%). We expect Nestle’s recovery to be steady, and we maintain our EBITDA estimates. As the increase in Capex has resulted in lower other income, we cut our EPS estimate for CY21/CY22 by 3/3%.


Outlook


The stock is trading at 60x P/E on CY21 EPS and limits absolute upside in the medium term, making the risk-reward unattractive. We roll forward our target price to Sep-22E EPS and value Nestle at 50x P/E to derive a TP of Rs 14,080. Maintain REDUCE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Nestle India #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.