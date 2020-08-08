172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-narayana-hrudayala-target-of-rs-265-yes-securities-5664191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Narayana Hrudayala; target of Rs 265: YES Securities

YES Securities recommended reduce rating on Narayana Hrudayala with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Narayana Hrudayala


Narayana clocked largely in line quarter as guided in the April update and subsequent Q4 call. While EBIDTA loss was expected given that April revenue run rate was just 35% of pre COVID level (with pick up in May and June), management remains cautious on revival due to high degree of uncertainty. Costs cuts, like in pharma, would be visible but no permanent savings feasible; as revenues rebound, so will costs. With no visibility on resumption of international flights and uncertainty on domestic rebound in elective surgeries, FY21 will be a wash-out year as expected with strong recovery built in FY22.



Outlook


We raise our FY22 estimates (~+9%) and retain Reduce mostly due to lack of comfort on valuation as we reckon hospital players should trade at a discount to branded pharma companies especially those with sizable India revenues. Key risk to our EBIDTA/EPS estimates is faster than expected 27% growth in hospitals revenues assumed in FY22.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Narayana Hrudayala #Recommendations #Reduce #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.