Reduce Mindtree; target of Rs 1450: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Mindtree

Company highlighted its’ revamped strategy (4x4x4) that focuses on 4 service lines (changed based on client needs) v/s 15 horizontal based services lines earlier (the sales organization is now aligned on service lines basis. The industry group focus remains on same 4 verticals with now Healthcare also getting incubated as the businesses activities are converging for many businesses towards health-related offering post pandemic. The 4 geographic focus is to strengthen reach beyond US, by hiring bespoke leadership teams in Europe. Mindtree expects to drive profitable growth (although is comfortable at current margin levels) using 1) Top accounts mining (teams with specialist) 2) More transformation deals 3) Continued focus on annuity deals, 4) seamless delivery and 5) Focus on Partnerships and Inorganic growth (M&A). CEO (DC) has also highlighted that leadership team needs for Mindtree is now complete post several external hires from Tier I peers. Chairman of Mindtree and CEO of LT Group – Mr SNS, has announced that they do not see any plans to merge Mindtree and LTI in the near future.

Outlook

We believe the new strategy of the company has started fructifying as evident from recent large-deal win announcements (won 2 deals), increased focus on annuity based deals (reduces volatility) and leadership gaps now filled up. Also, given its widened market reach and revamped service line mix we now have better comfort on growth sustainability with stable profitability but believe is fairly priced in and thus assign a Reduce rating on the stock with TP of Rs 1450, valued at 20x FY23E earnings.

